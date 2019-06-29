Sit-down with USM athletic director Jeremy McClain

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jeremy McClain has not been afforded the chance to breathe since being hired as USM’s athletic director on April 4.
A week following his introduction by University president Dr. Rodney Bennett, Southern Miss basketball coach Doc Sadler resigned.
A week later, McClain made his first hire, bringing Jay Ladner aboard to coach Golden Eagle hoops. Brian Levin joined the team June 14 when he was hired by McClain to coach USM softball.
As he enters his first full athletics season this fall, WDAM sat down with McClain to talk about what’s on the horizon for Southern Miss athletics and what he hopes to accomplish as the Director.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.