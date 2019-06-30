NOPD: Man dies following shooting in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man has died following a shooting in the French Quarter early Sunday morning.
Police say the shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of St. Louis Street.
According to investigators, the 33-year-old victim was approached by a woman and the two began to argue. The woman then pulled out a gun and shot the victim
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.