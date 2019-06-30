NOPD: Man dies following shooting in French Quarter

By Jade Myers | June 30, 2019 at 4:47 AM CDT - Updated June 30 at 10:08 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man has died following a shooting in the French Quarter early Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of St. Louis Street.

According to investigators, the 33-year-old victim was approached by a woman and the two began to argue. The woman then pulled out a gun and shot the victim

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

