National Guard soldiers begin journey to deployment with emotional sendoff

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The 859th Vertical Engineer Company is starting its journey overseas. Saturday, loved ones took part in an emotional city-wide sendoff in Pascagoula to honor the troops.
“This is their first time being deployed,” said Sharedia Marshall as she hugged her son and niece, both soldiers in the company. “I know the Lord will bring them back home safe.”
Many of the soldiers carried personal items to remind them of home while they away.
“His daughter gave him the monkey so he could protect him overseas," said one mother, holding a sock monkey doll.
The more than 150 soldiers are headed to Texas, where they’ll train before a 9-month deployment to the Middle East. For most of them, it will be their first tour overseas.
“I want him to keep his head up, keep his mind straight and focus," advised Damiracle Fornerette to her cousin.
James and Cindy Rainey shared a message to their grandson. “Wishing him the absolute best, we have him on prayer lists in our church and in our family," they said.
Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell declared June 29, 2019 “Hometown Heroes Day” in honor of the troops.
“It’s a very important time for us as we celebrate our independence. We couldn’t do anything but support them and show them how much we care,” the mayor said.
Emotions poured out as the soldiers took time to hug their families and cherish every last moment together.
“It means a lot to know that the city of Pascagoula is definitely standing behind them and supporting them,” said Marshall.
Throughout the city, people lined up along the streets to guide the buses on their path and remind the soldiers that they’ll be right here to welcome them back home.
“Abraham told his servant, ‘My son and I shall return.’ So I’m looking for him and his unit to return home safely,” said mother Darlene Cambell.
