Meet Miss Mississippi 2019 Mary Margaret Hyer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many have heard the saying, “You’re more likely to have a son play in the super bowl than have a daughter compete in Miss America.”
Well, that's exactly where Mary Margaret Hyer is headed after being crowned Miss Mississippi 2019.
Hyer was crowned last weekend as the newest title holder.
"This is my dream job,” said Hyer.
This is the first time since 2002 the Miss Mississippi crown has made its way back to the Hub City.
Hyer attended Oak Grove High School and is a graduate of the University of Mississippi. She has spent the last year traveling with her sorority, Phi Mu.
Hyer said becoming Miss Mississippi is something she has dreamed about since she was a young girl.
"It was just so much fun and so inspiring to look at not just the pretty dresses and listen to the talent, but to see how poised and elegant and confident those women were,” said Hyer. “They were just such great role models for me as a young woman, young girl then.”
In her new role, Hyer said she plans to travel the Magnolia state representing her platform of organ donation.
“There are 1,300 Mississippians right now on the organ transplant list and there simply aren’t enough resources or transplant organs,” said Hyer. “It is my mission as Miss Mississippi to go to each county and speak about how important it is and how mandatory it is we become organ donors.”
Hyer explains the Miss Mississippi program has helped her find her true self over the years.
“I really feel like I have learned who exactly Mary Margaret is as a person,” said Hyer. “In addition to that, I feel like I have prepared myself for my future career. I think I’m a better employee because I competed in this organization. It’s just been such a blessing in so many ways for me.”
This was the third year for Hyer to compete in Miss Mississippi, but the first year for her to not compete in swimsuit after Miss Mississippi took out the swimsuit part of the competition this year.
Hyer said it was a big change, but it did not change the overall experience of the competition.
"We weren't in our swimsuits, but the actual aspect of Miss Mississippi didn't feel any different,” said Hyer. “It was the same hundreds of volunteers who I've seen every single year, who pour their lives, blood and hard work into this program. It was the same friends that I've made for the past three years. It was same crown and the same goal and the same job."
The Miss America Organization removed the swimsuit competition last year. There is currently no date set for the 2019 Miss America pageant.
