Gulf Coast Pride Day draws thousands despite protests

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Not everyone provided celebrants at Gulf Coast Pride Day with a warm welcome.
While it stirred up a big crowd, organizers said protests like the one that showed up for the event, well that’s OK.
“Coming out at a young age, I saw this,” said Noel Tauzin with the Gulf Coast Association of Pride. “So, I’m used to it. It is what it is. We all live our lives, and if that’s the way they want to live theirs, I’m all for it.”
Daniel Ball with the Human Rights Campaign has seen it a lot as well.
“The reason I enjoy them being here is because it gives them an opportunity to see first-hand that we are people who love just like anyone else,” he said.
Just yards from the yelling were smiles and hugs, provided free by at least 60 volunteer huggers.
“I really appreciate all the free hugs and stuff and meeting all these people,” said participant Ashley Anchor.
The organization was Free Mom Hugs - Mississippi.
“We just want to change the world and make the world a better place and for everybody in it,” said organizer Dana Anderson. “Love is love, and that’s what’s important to us.”
Just yards from the hugging was the fun of all kinds.
The event drew an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 people.
“It has grown tremendously. Is this not amazing? This is why it’s grown, the people, the word of mouth. This organization has been built to spread the word, to build knowledge and awareness across the community. The people who have come out this morning ... when I drove up, there was a crowd of people waiting to come in," Tauzin said.
The Human Rights Campaign in Mississippi has worked with the event since the beginning.
“It’s very important that we provide safe spaces such as this festival so that people can feel comfortable in their own skin,” Ball said. “It’s so they can see there’s a large community that loves them and supports them for who they are.”
