Fundraiser gets Gulfport woman one step closer to regaining her independence

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Friends and family of Tana Whitfield held a fundraiser this weekend to help the Gulfport woman regain her independence with a wheelchair-accessible van.
Whitfield was paralyzed from the shoulders down after a tragic accident nine months ago. As she works toward her long term goal of walking again, she’s thankful to see the outpouring of love.
“For people to come out and really be in the heat for me, it means a lot,” Whitfield said.
“If you know Tana, you realize why so many people are coming,” Tana’s friend, Dominic Brown said. “That’s just the way she touches people because she has such a huge heart.”
If you would like to help Tana reach her goal, there is donation account set up with Hancock Whitney Bank in her name.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.