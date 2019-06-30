Former Gulfport councilman Jimmie Jenkins dies at 82

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community mourns the loss of a former Gulfport city councilman who died Friday.
Jimmie T. Jenkins died at his Gulfport home June 28, according to an obituary on the J.T. Hall Funeral Home website.
Jenkins’s daughter Carol said he died due to complications from lung cancer and diebetes, and that he surrounded by his family.
Jenkins was elected to Gulfport City Council in 1985. He was the first African-American elected official in the city of Gulfport, according to Carol. He represented Ward 1 for six consecutive terms.
He served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, as well as co-founder and vice chairman of the Harrison County Feed The Needy, board member of the Gulf Coast Community Action Agency, policy council member of the Harrison County Head Start and a member of the Turkey Creek School Alumni Association.
Jenkins was 82 years old.
The funeral will be held July 6, at Little Rock Baptist Church, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m.
