Coast Guard searching for person in water near West Ship Island

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Guard is searching for a person who jumped off a boat near West Ship Island Saturday.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile, Alabama, received a report at 1:23 p.m. of a missing 17-year-old who jumped off the yacht Lady Monroe approximately 0.25 nautical miles north of West Ship Island.
A helicopter crew from the Coast Guard station in New Orleans, a 45-foot response boat and crew from the Coast Guard station in Gulfport and officials from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources are involved in the search.
