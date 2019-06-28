Supreme Court denies review in death row case of Mississippi woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Supreme Court announced it will not review a Mississippi death row inmate’s case after her sentence was reinstated by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals last year.
Lisa Jo Chamberlin is the only woman on death row.
She and her then-boyfriend, Roger Lee Gillett, convicted for the March 2004 killings of Linda Heintzelman and Vernon Hulett in Hattiesburg.
Their bodies were found in a freezer at an abandoned farm in Kansas.
Gillett also got the death penalty.
