Red Cross blood drive collects over 200 pints of blood

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Media for Red Cross Blood Drive wrapped up another successful year on the Gulf Coast last Thursday.
At the drive, 286 pints of blood were collected, and each pint of blood has the potential to save the lives of up to three people. So, potentially, this affects about 858 people.
Since 1988, the American Red Cross has been partnering with local media outlets to host a blood drive to allow them to maintain a substantial blood supply during the summer through the Missing Types campaign. The goal of the campaign is to encourage donors, especially new donors, to give this summer and become regular donors for years to come.
WLOX and the Red Cross thanks everyone who participated in the drive!
Though 286 pints of blood were collected, donors are always encouraged to give blood. According to the Red Cross, only 3 out of 100 Americans donate blood, but every two seconds, someone needs blood.
