Pascagoula block party brings summer fun and lesson on safety to children

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Another group is combining summer fun with education in Jackson County.
On Friday, kids learned about safety during a block party at Willow Creek Apartments in Pascagoula. Gulf Coast Prestige Youth hosted the event to bring residents together and spread a message of nonviolence.
Bobbi Sullivan, a manager at Willow Creek Apartments, said the events are a great way for residents to build stronger relationships.
“I think there’s too much hatred in the world, and I like to see them love each other, play together and be able to live in the community without violence," she said.
Danell Jenkins, a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, talked to adults and children about anti-bullying and juvenile delinquency. She said her goal is to motivate children to build and strive for a bright future, despite the challenges they may face.
“I want the kids to grab today, that they can be and do anything that they want to do in this world,” Jenkins said. “Whatever profession they want to be, they can do that.”
Gulf Coast Prestige Youth plans to hold more community building events in the future. Jenkins hopes to help more children as the new resource officer at Willow Creek Apartments.
