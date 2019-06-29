Out-of-town fishermen taking a chance despite the toxic algae

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The beaches in Hancock and Harrison counties remain closed due to the toxic blue-green algae bloom, but some people could be seen casting their lines out into the Mississippi Sound on Saturday morning.
Many were from out of town, and they came here specifically to cast their nets and lines in the water.
“So far we’ve been catching a couple of good fish right now,” said Abron Sandifer.
They said the news of the blue-green algae was a topic of discussion leading up to the weekend.
“Yeah we have heard about it up there in Hattiesburg,” Sandifer said.
“We have heard a little bit from the locals. We didn’t know before we came here,” said Brian Potter, a visitor from Dothan, Alabama.
They were a little hesitant at first to risk coming all this way.
“I didn’t want to come down, and fish because I was more worried about how the fish were going to be and how the water would affect us at all," Sandifer said.
“We had heard it was more west of here. That’s why we are fishing down here today,” Potter said.
They said even though they will try to heed the warnings, they haven’t seen much of a negative impact on what they have been reeling in.
“We caught some drum and a little bit of red fish, a little bit of everything,” Potter said.
“We had a bunch of speckled trout come in, but we only caught about six or seven speckled trout, but they were undersized so we had to throw them back,” Sandifer said.
The fishers said if something is wrong with their catch, well they’ll have to take their chances, but things look good for the most part on their end.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality will test the water again to get an update on the status of the quality in Hancock and Harrison counties.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.