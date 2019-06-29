Mural unveiling event benefits Meghan’s Dream Inc.

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a packed house Friday night at the American Legion Post 1992 in Gautier as the community showed up to raise money for childhood cancer. The mural depicting the American Legion was unveiled before comedian Jan Barrett and band William Earl Smith took the stage.
Artist Lynette Meyers donated her time and talents to make it happen, and all proceeds go toward Meghan’s Dream Inc., an organization helping children with cancer.
The idea behind the mural grew as Meyers got further and further along.
“The different families of the American Legion. It started with the American Legion itself and they went on for the radio club, the sons of the American Legion, the riders and the auxiliary. I was just supposed to do a silhouette of that and then it grew into this monochromatic,” she said.
Miss Teen Mississippi Alana Dukes was also in attendance. She will head to Orlando, Florida in a couple of weeks to compete in the Miss Teen USA pageant.
