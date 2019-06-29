Memorial wall installed in honor of lost loved ones

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Families who have lost loved ones now have a new memorial to honor their memory.
A support group called Compassionate Friends held a dedication ceremony for a memorial wall near the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Ocean Springs.
Compassionate Friends is a support group for families who have recently lost loved ones, specifically children.
Community members said this is a beautiful way to pay tribute to not only members of their organization but also to the Gulf Coast community.
“I’m here today to celebrate the wall, which is for all children on the Gulf Coast, not just the ones who are members of our group so we wanted to include everybody in it," said Linda Seymour with Compassionate Friends.
“Well it’s more of an emotional thing for people who have lost children, and some of them are adults who have bricks here, not just children," said Gloria Ford. "So everybody loves everybody who have lost, and it’s hard when you lose somebody that you love.”
It took one year to plan the construction of the wall and three years to sell the 200 engraved bricks included.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.