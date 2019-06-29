Local farmers cashing in on Fourth of July holiday

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Local farmers are cashing in on the Fourth of July holiday, and a big seller is produce.
Driving down Highway 90 in Gautier, it’s hard to miss Boudreaux’s Produce.
“I’ve been here three weeks," owner Lori said. “The word is actually getting out, and last week we did really really well. I figured Fourth of July, hopefully we’ll do really good this week, too.”
She was right. The weekend before the Fourth of July holiday is a busy one for local farmers. Lori stocked up on peaches, plums, cucumbers, cantaloupes, watermelons and tomatoes. Most of her customers, she said, are repeat ones.
“I have what, probably 30-40 regulars that come," she said. "I see new faces, too.”
The New York Times lists watermelon as the top fruit for summer time. Rounding out the list are cherries, blueberries, peaches and raspberries. Lori will tell you her top seller isn’t on that list.
“Tomatoes,” Lori replied.
All of Boudreaux’s Produce is fresh picked from north Mississippi. Lori said she’s up at 5 every morning and makes the trip to pick up her stock. She’s back on the Coast by 10 a.m. to serve Jackson County.
You can catch her produce stand at Highway 90 and Ladnier Thursday-Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.
