Gulfport church sponsors boys mentoring program focused on STEM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A boys mentoring program sponsored by a local church is teaching young minds about the benefits of STEM careers.
There’s a lot of excitement in the classroom at Central Elementary School, which is great because young students are taking a break from summer vacation to learn about science, technology, engineering and math - career fields that will likely be in demand in the future.
″We have boys we need to extend opportunities to as far as their career is concerned," said Bernell Kelly with Morning Star Baptist Church.
Moringstar Baptist Church in Gulfport sponsored the three-day summer camp. Engineers from NASA and Ingalls Shipbuilding were also involved.
Gulfport city councilman R. Lee Flowers is also an engineer who worked at Ingalls for 17 years.
“These kids are bright. They’re learning new things to challenge them and hopefully they’ll bounce off of this to a career," Flowers said.
In the engineering and math fields, the kids are using every day, easy to find items to build and learn, testing things like structure stability by simply adding pennies to test the weight.
They also built different types of roller coasters.
“I learned you can use any materials you have around you to build a roller coaster and use kinetic energy from it to hit the loops and come out in the cup,” said 13-year-old Caden Ragins.
“Learning how to use your mind, use your team around you, and to be crafty and have fun building,” added 14-year-old Caleb Ragins.
Software developers were on hand to teach them about the growing field of coding.
“Software development, making app for games, making money off them,” said 13-year-old Zavante Jackson.
These young minds also learned about the importance of teamwork.
“I enjoyed it because I got to work with my team and my friends and we got to build something," Caden said.
Morningstar Baptist Church sponsors mentoring programs throughout the year for boys ages 8 to 18.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.