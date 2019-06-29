Few storms possible today

Despite a comfortable Saturday morning, it’s going to be warm and humid this afternoon. Highs will be near 90 today. An upper level area of low pressure will move west today, and that may bring a few showers and storms. Heavy downpours are possible.
Rain chances will decrease late this evening. Lows will be in the mid 70s by morning. There will be the chance for a few more showers and storms on Sunday with highs in near 90.
High pressure building in on Monday and Tuesday will keep showers and storms very isolated. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.
