Community meeting to discuss mobile food vendor ordinance in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The City of Ocean Springs Friday afternoon hosted its last community meeting to discuss the upcoming Mobile Food Vendor Ordinance, which goes into effect July 4, 2019.
Dozens of residents and business owners attended the meeting. Lacey Jay owns Lacey Cakes Mississippi. She’s been open almost a year and is hoping to have a food truck in the city one day.
“Right now I’m just a cottage baker, and I’m hopefully going to be operating in Ocean Springs," she said. “I decorate cakes, and one of my visions for my business is to be on the beach in a food truck. That’s just kind of what I’ve always imagined.”
“I’d like to see the city grow. Business to grow. Main conception from restaurant owners is that food trucks stifles their business when in reality, it usually grows brick and mortar business," added Ocean Springs resident Tony Lawrence, who also suggested the city look at other similar cities for inspiration.
Most in attendance supported the idea of growing business with food trucks, as long as it’s done correctly. To make sure that happens, Ocean Springs officials mirrored its new ordinance after the one in Oxford.
“Oxford is, you know, they’re in Mississippi. They are kind of comparable to us. We took what they did, and we tweaked it and made it our own," said Mayor Shea Dobson.
A big topic at the meeting was parking on public versus private property.
“A food truck will have to have a site plan at the property that they are at. So you can’t just pull up to a parking spot on Government Street and start conducting your business," the mayor added.
“We will allow on public property, certain public property that the city does make the finding that we would like to have them there. Really those are mainly intended toward parks. I keep going back to Freedom Field. I’d like the opportunity to have a food truck for the families who are out there enjoying a soccer game or something," Dobson said.
The ordinance includes anything mobile that sells food, and requires owners to follow policies like no alcohol or loud music among other things.
Right now, the City of Ocean Springs allows mobile vendors to operate via a transient vendor license. The new ordinance, per Dobson, will make it easier for the city to regulate food vendors.
As soon as the city links the full ordinance online, we’ll place it here.
