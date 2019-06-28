Wiggins murder suspects appear in court

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The two men accused in the shooting death of a Wiggins man appeared in court Friday morning for their initial hearing.
Twenty-four-year-old Frederick Alexander of Poplarville is accused of shooting 25-year-old Martin Luther Atkinson Jr. Atkinson was found dead outside an apartment in Wiggins Wednesday evening.
Gamud Tyrese Youngblood, 20 of Lumberton, is also charged in Atkinson’s death with accessory after the fact.
Both Alexander and Youngblood were denied bond for 14 days until it is determined if they will need a preliminary hearing or not.
The two men were brought separately into the Wiggins Municipal Court.
Municipal Court Judge Sean Courtney questioned Alexander extensively about his background. Alexander said he was originally from Tampa, Florida, but has lived in Poplarville for about two months.
Both suspects told the judge that they would hire their own attorney although they have not done so yet.
The preliminary hearing, if the defendants choose to have one, will be held to determine if the case should be turned over to a grand jury.
Authorities have not released any additional information about the relationship between the victim and the suspects or the motive behind the shooting.
A close family friend of Atkinson tells WLOX that he was the father of two small children. Residents at the apartment complex where Atkinson was shot tell us he did not live there but one of his family members did.
