Storm outfall project beginning to take shape

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The redesigned beach outfalls are beginning to take shape in Biloxi as those old, unattractive storm pipes are being updated with a more modern look.
Work continues just east of the Biloxi Small Craft Harbor on phase one of a $4.9 million project.
“It’s getting very close, and one should be done in about two weeks, and they’re finishing the second one also so they should be done with that close to the end of July,” said Joe Spraggins, executive director of the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources. “Hopefully we can get the first two done then and maybe get the governor down here for a ribbon cutting.”
Spraggins also said they may tweak a few things on the design of the upcoming outfalls, which cover up some unsightly storm drainage pipes along the beach.
“We might change some designs or do some other things,” Spraggins added. “Hopefully we’ll do a lot of these and help beautify the Coast. We can’t eliminate the pipes, but what we can do is eliminate some of the pipes like the ones people look at we’re running two or three pipes into one."
The funding for the project is coming from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) funds. According to the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, $4.95 million of the GOMESA funding will go to storm drain replacements.
