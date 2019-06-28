Shrimp boat at Gautier dry dock catches fire again

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - A shrimp boat that caught fire and burned for hours this spring in Gautier went up in flames again Friday morning.
“The Noah” caught fire Friday morning at Pitalo’s boat yard, where it is dry-docked. This is the second time the boat has been in flames. On April 9, it burned for nearly 20 hours before firefighters were able to put it out.
It could take hours this time to get the flames out, say first authorities. They are still investigating the cause of the fire.
We are working to learn more about the fire and will update this story once new details come in.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.