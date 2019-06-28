Road to Recovery: Paralyzed accident victim making progress after fatal crash

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Nine months ago, Tana Whitfield’s life changed forever. She and five of her friends were traveling from New Orleans to Gulfport when the tire on their car blew out, causing the vehicle to crash.
One of Tana’s closest friends didn’t make it and the others suffered severe injuries. Tana was left paralyzed.
"I can't even put into words what it's like to one day be fully functional... and the next not,” she said.
Tana’s injuries were so severe, they left her unable to walk or move any of her limbs. She is paralyzed from the shoulders down.
“I can feel probably 95 percent of my body," she said. "If you touch my toe, I know you’re touching my toe. If you touch my leg, I know you’re touching my leg. I can feel it, I just can’t move it.”
At the time, Tana was living in Georgia. After the wreck, she was forced to leave behind the life she had made for herself in Atlanta and move back home to Gulfport so family could help care for her. Despite her circumstances, though, Tana still has a positive outlook on life.
“I’m here so I am okay. If I am here, I am okay," she said. "I immediately thought, ‘This is temporary, I am going to come out of this.’ And then, if it wasn’t I just kind of made the best of it. I am a shoe girl so I was like, ‘Well, if I’m going to be in a wheelchair, I’m going to wear six-inch heels and my feet will never hurt.’ I just looked for every upside that I could find.”
Now, she shares a message of encouragement for anyone who may be going through a similar situation.
“You’ll be okay. You can’t dwell on what went wrong because it’s not going to change it. I could sit here and think about the accident all day long but it’s not going to change a thing. I would still be paralyzed and I would still be in this chair... You’ve got to be happy, you’ve got to force yourself. You got to be happy.”
Tana’s goal for the long term is to one day walk again. Short term, she wants to regain her independence.
On Saturday June 29, her family is holding a fundraiser in hopes of getting her a van equipped for her wheelchair so that she will be able to leave her house. Tana-Fest will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at 2046 East 3rd Street in Gulfport.
There will be a waterslide, inflatables, live music, food, and more. Funds raised at the event will go toward purchasing a van customized to meet Tana’s accessibility needs. If you can’t make the event but want to help, there is also a donation account set up with Hancock Whitney bank in Tana’s name.
