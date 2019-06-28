One person arrested in connection to Gulfport fatal shooting

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Police Department has made an arrest in the death of a Bay St. Louis man that happened last month.
Tony Alexander Williams, 29, was arrested Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and armed robbery in connection to the death of Delfred Lewis Jr.
On May 8, around 2:35 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of 25th Street to investigate a firearm discharge complaint. When they arrived, officers found Lewis suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries at Memorial Hospital.
During the course of the investigation, Williams was developed as a suspect.
Williams was taken in to custody by the U.S. Marshals Service, and he was later taken to the Gulfport Police Department for processing. Williams is held in the Harrison County jail on a $1.5 million bond set by Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
