Living with Scleroderma: Long Beach woman stays active despite debilitating condition

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 300,000 Americans live with scleroderma, a rare and difficult to diagnose auto-immune disease that can be deadly. As part of National Scleroderma Awareness month, we talked with a Gulf Coast woman who has beat the odds with this disease.
Martita Pierce has been a pillar of the Coast community for more than 50 years - an advocate for the arts, the environment, and former president of the Saenger Theatre and Long Beach Yacht Club. She has managed to achieve these things and more while living with the debilitating disease of scleroderma.
Anyone who knows Martita Pierce knows family is everything to her. Isabel and Victoria Wolf are just two of her 14 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Family is part of what has kept her going after being diagnosed with scleroderma nearly 30 years ago.
“They have been wonderful, my family here and my family in Panama,” she said.
The 79-year-old has called South Mississippi home since marrying her sweetheart, Dr. Pat Pierce, and moving from Panama in 1960. Together, they raised four girls while living in Long Beach.
Martita’s health issue didn’t show up until she hit her 50′s. It started with discoloration and pain in her hands.
“My hands would be grey and they would hurt very badly," she recalled.
Martita was diagnosed with the most severe form of scleroderma, the systemic type. It affects connective tissue in the body, like skin and internal organs, which can thicken and harden. It often results in an early death.
“Doctors did all kinds of tests,” said Martita. “They said outcome depends on the individual. It could be traumatic and happen quickly but it might not. The main thing you can do for it is fight it and I’m good at that. I can do that.”
That doesn’t mean the fight has been easy. There’s a lot of pain and fatigue associated with the disease.
“I have fought it, though,” she said. “Doctors told me to stay busy and, even when I feel badly, I still get up and do”
That fight continues, although she lives with some very serious complications from the disease, like the loss of the tips of most of her fingers.
“They mummified and auto amputated," she said.
Martita says her dexterity is limited now so she relies on friends and family to help her do a lot of things around the house.
To minimize the hardening and stiffening effects of the disease, Martita said it’s important to keep her skin moisturized. She has found that basic A&D Ointment and Vaseline help her most.
It’s also important to stay warm.
“I go to the movies in a coat and gloves, even in the summer!”
In recent years, she has also had issues with her esophagus and swallowing due to the hardening. That causes some stiffness around her mouth.
Regardless, Martita is thankful the disease hasn’t affected her major internal organs and she has been able to live a fulfilling life.
“I’m going to be 80 in in September and I’m feeling pretty good.”
Martita says scleroderma patients need to stay as active as possible, keep their minds occupied, and find a good rheumatologist.
