HUD: Review of Port of Gulfport closed, MDA job requirements met

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Department of Housing and Urban Development has closed its review of the records of jobs created at the Port of Gulfport after Hurricane Katrina saying the port met its obligation for creating jobs since the storm.
The port received $570 million in Community Development Block Grant money to restore the port after Katrina struck in 2005. In exchange, HUD said the port must create at least 1,300 jobs by recruiting tenants to the facility. After a later report, HUD came back in 2013 and mandated that at least 51 percent of those jobs be made available to low- and moderate-income workers.
MDA says HUD has now determined that the port has met those requirements.
“As a result of the review, HUD concurs with MDA that the corrective actions from the August 2013 Finding have been implemented as appropriate documentation is being maintained to demonstrate at least 51 percent of the jobs created at the Port of Gulfport are held or made available to low- and moderate-income persons,” according to the report.
The port has created 588 maritime related jobs through the restoration process. Now, HUD has concluded that 1,067 full- and part-time jobs resulting from Island View Casino’s expansion on port property would count towards the total number of jobs created.
Island View is a port tenant.
The state and HUD will continue to monitor progress at the port in terms of job creation to justify the $570 million in restoration money given to the port by the federal government.
The MDA reported in 2013 that jobs retained at the port fell from over 1,100 to almost 800. HUD also said the numbers of jobs retained by persons of low income reported by MDA were inconsistent. This latest report from HUD says MDA and the Port of Gulfport have since met those requirements.
“MDA has taken appropriate corrective actions since the finding was first identified in August of 2013 and has met the CDBG National Objective for LMI job creation. Therefore, this longstanding finding is now closed.”
“I am very pleased that HUD has reached this conclusion after a thorough compliance review,” said Gov. Phil Bryant. “I appreciate the hard work and diligence by Secretary Ben Carson and his team. This is an important milestone that shows the economic strength of the Port of Gulfport Restoration project.“
HUD’s $570-million investment after Hurricane Katrina was invaluable to Mississippi. I’m proud to say that we’ve met the Low and Moderate Income National Objective for CDBG funds. This would not be possible without the effort from our federal and local partners.”
“Under the Governor’s leadership we have made great strides in improving the long-term competitiveness and job creation capabilities of the Port of Gulfport,” said Jonathan Daniels, MSPA executive director and CEO. “The Port’s current success would not be possible without the financial and technical assistance made available through HUD and MDA. The diversity in our tenant mix and the investments made in port infrastructure have positioned the Port of Gulfport for decades of economic growth for the region.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.