HUD: Review of Port of Gulfport closed, MDA job requirements met

“Under the Governor’s leadership we have made great strides in improving the long-term competitiveness and job creation capabilities of the Port of Gulfport,” said Jonathan Daniels, MSPA executive director and CEO. “The Port’s current success would not be possible without the financial and technical assistance made available through HUD and MDA. The diversity in our tenant mix and the investments made in port infrastructure have positioned the Port of Gulfport for decades of economic growth for the region.”