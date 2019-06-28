Hot Friday with scattered thunderstorms

Partly cloudy Friday with scattered thunderstorms, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Scattered thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early this evening. A few of these storms may become strong and capable of producing gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. Scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected each day through the weekend. Although organized severe weather is not expected, a few storms could become strong to severe and produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall.