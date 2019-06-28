Harrah’s seeking memorabilia from original 406 Club

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Harrah’s Gulf Coast is hosting a call for memorabilia from the original 406 Club in Biloxi. The Caesars Entertainment resort and casino announced an expansion to its sports and entertainment experience offerings with plans for a new 406 Club. The dynamic, modern venue is set to open later this summer.
In an effort to further enhance and pay tribute to the venue’s namesake, Harrah’s Gulf Coast operators are asking local and regional residents to come forward with old remnants of the original venue that closed in the late 1960s/early1970s.
Individuals that provide memorabilia, including pictures and gaming chips among other items, will be entered into a giveaway drawing to win a one-night stay in Harrah’s Gulf Coast’s VIP Ship Island Penthouse Suite and dinner for two at their fine-dining restaurant, Magnolia House by Kelly English.
Blackout dates apply and reservations are subject to availability. Deadline for submissions is July 15, 2019.
Individual’s that would like to contact Harrah’s Gulf Coast about any memorabilia or artifacts they may in their possession are encouraged to email Wendy Patino at wpatino@harrahs.com.
