Gulfport approves plans to define short-term rentals

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In a unanimous vote, Gulfport Planning Commission passed a proposal to create clear rules for short-term rentals but residents want to know what that could mean for their neighborhoods.
As tourism grows in Gulfport, homeowners want to cash in by putting their property up for short-rental, and with the Internet, it’s easier than ever before. That’s why city leaders hope to make clear guidelines for regulation in what they’re calling a grey area.
“It is something we’ve got to reach some sort of a balance," said assistant city attorney Margaret Murdock. "Is it going to make everyone happy? I’d be surprised if it did.”
Murdock introduced a proposal asking for consistency when it comes to defining short-term rentals in Gulfport. She suggests that anyone who wants to list their home on websites like Airbnb and Vrbo must have an official permit. There will also be extra vetting for those who live in neighborhoods with single-family housing where short-term rentals are typically frowned upon.
Current short-term rental owners spoke about how online platforms have boosted their businesses. They like that the proposal promises a 90-day grace period to grandfather in their existing properties.
There were nine letters from people who did not approve of the proposal because they believe the rentals could be a burden on residents.
“I’m not against it," said one resident. "I think it’s great if it’s managed right. But we poor people have a say in this city, too.”
Thursday night’s vote does not finalize the guidelines for Gulfport’s short-term rentals. The ultimate decision on how they will be defined lies in the hands of the Gulfport city council in the weeks to come.
