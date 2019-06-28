Flint Creek Water Park temporarily closed until further notice

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Tourists looking to travel inland for some waterfront fun might have a bit more trouble finding safe waterways.
Flint Creek Water Park made a post on its Facebook page Thursday night said the beaches are temporarily closed until further notice.
Friday evening, another post was made citing a higher level of bacteria from nuisance animals as the cause for the closure.
This news comes less than a week after several beaches across Hancock and Harrison counties were put under advisory by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality due to an ongoing algae bloom.
With less than a week until the Fourth of July holiday weekend, business owners have voiced concerns about the impact this will have on local tourism.
Stuart Smith with Flint Creek told WLOX News Now more testing will be done over the weekend, and they’re hoping to get everything open soon.
