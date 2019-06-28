Firefighters put out small apartment fire in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A small fire is now out after the porch of an apartment caught fire Friday morning.
The fire happened just after 8 a.m. at Westwick Apartments, which is on Stennis Drive just south of Biloxi Fire Station #5 on Pass Road.
Authorities say no one was inside the apartment when it caught fire.
The fire ignited on the back porch of the apartment, which actually faces Leslie Drive. Six fire trucks and multiple Biloxi police officers responded to the fire.
No one was injured, said authorities. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.