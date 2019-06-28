Competitive swimmers dive into action at Splashin’ the Coast

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The Biloxi Natatorium is hopping this weekend for the 11th annual Splashin’ the Coast swim meet.
That means it’s go time for Addy Panzram and her Hattiesburg-based swim team as they get ready for competition.
“We love to come to this meet,” Panzram said. “It’s a prelims final meet, and it gives them a chance to practice for their state meet championship style.”
Whatever style of swimming they do fits in just fine at the Biloxi Natatorium, a facility many said is one of the Gulf Coast’s hidden gems.
"At a lot of meets you swim one time. At this meet you go morning and evening, so we love coming down to Biloxi, and the open-air pool is nice,” Panzram added.
Good endorsements are always appreciated by Jamie Lee as he gets the host Biloxi Elite Swim Team ready to dive into four days of competing.
"When we go on these travel meets up the east coast, we have people come up and say how much they like Biloxi and just complementing us on the area down here,” Lee said.
In that group of Biloxi Elite swimmers is Michco Prakowski, who used to swim at Biloxi but now is a Villanova Wildcat.
“I still want to try my best and see what I can do, but it’s not the end of the world if I have a bad race,” Priakasky said. “It’s fun too, I get to chat up with my old teammates and guys I know.”
The meet began Thursday evening and eds on Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.