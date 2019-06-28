Careless driver causes power woes for north Biloxi residents

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents in north Biloxi were without power again Thursday for the second time in a month. A dump truck driver coming out of Williams Recycling on Old Highway 67 left the site early Thursday with the bed of the truck upright, snagging the wires overhead.
Coast Electric serves that area and was on the scene making repairs when WLOX News Now arrived to the scene. April Lollar, director of communication with Coast Electric, said that police reports are filed when someone damages the power co-op’s infrastructure or property. Those who are found to be responsible are billed for the costs associated with the damages.
The outage that occurred in late May, according to Lollar, was caused by mechanical equipment failure and not a truck.
“The cost and time to repair and replace poles really depends on the amount of damage done,” Lollar said. “We have engineering and operations folks at the site now investigating and looking at damages. Typically, outages that involve pole damage are longer, especially if the poles must be replaced. Those outages can last for a few hours."
Coast Electric is actually working to upgrade the wiring in this area of Old Highway 67.
“As part of our normal system maintenance, we are working to replace wire in this area,” Lollar told WLOX. “Our engineering and operations folks have a work plan they follow that ensures system infrastructure is updated and this area will be getting new wire soon. In fact, some of our folks are in the area doing survey work this week to proceed with this plan."
