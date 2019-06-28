Art and the environment come together in latest Ohr-O’Keefe exhibit

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Ocean Springs artist Steve Shepard mixes his artwork with environmental activism.
A collection of his work is currently being exhibited at the Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art. Shepard’s new exhibit Visionary Bayou Technician showcases Shepard’s unique creations. The work is one of a kind and inspired by Shepard’s lifelong commitment to environmentalism.
The colorful pieces come to life through a very novel technique.
“I started out as a painter, so you can see how my drawings look like paintings. I have to sit there with colored pencils. It is a mixed media because I start by darkening my paper with water color then draw the image with black ink then fill it in with colored pencils,” Shepard said.
Shepard is influenced by everything from the work of Ocean Springs artist Walter Anderson to ethnic sources dating back to the Mayan culture to African and far Eastern roots.
The artist is an environmental activist who mixes images with text, words with a message.
“These pieces are attention grabbers. I can grab attention with the imagery, or I can do it with text. I do both,” Shepard said.
Shepard challenges himself to use pop culture in an interesting way. For instance, one of the three panel installations turns the spotlight on Elvis Presley, with the King of Rock and Roll cast as a figure concerned about the ecosystem.
“I took Elvis and I use him to champion environmental protection, environmental restoration and protecting coastal wilderness,” Shepard said.
Visionary Bayou Technician will be up at the Ohr O’Keefe Museum of Art through Sept. 14.
