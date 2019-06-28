ACLU Executive Director announces resignation, effective immediately

When I came back to Mississippi after military duty one thing was clear to me – “there was work yet to be done”. I have been honored to do a part of that work as the Executive Director of the ACLU of MS. However, I still think there is more work for me to do. Therefore, after earnest and prayerful consideration, I recently submitted my resignation to the Board in order to focus solely on doing that work. While I have a mix of emotions as I move into this next chapter of my career, I am confident that I have done what I was meant to do at the ACLU of MS and believe that I have built upon the foundation that the board and my predecessor laid. The decision for my transition did not come easily as I am extremely proud and fond of all that ACLU of MS staff, board and members have accomplished during the past six years and hold dear to my heart the relationships I’ve built during my time as Executive Director. With a grateful heart, I offer my sincerest thanks to all who have been so supportive of the organization and of me personally over the years: staff, board members, and, of course, our partners and ACLU of MS members. Without you, the organization would not be as strong, relevant and impactful as it is. I am so honored to have been the leader and co-conspirator for positive change in Mississippi. I will watch with much excitement and anticipation as it continues to promote, defend and extend civil liberties to all Mississippians.