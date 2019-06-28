ACLU Executive Director announces resignation, effective immediately

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a joint press statement released on Friday, Board Chair Cassandra Welchlin and Executive Director Jennifer Riley Collins announced Collins’ departure from the American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi, effective June 28, 2019.
Welchlin stated that Riley has played a critical role in the development and success of the organization and they’ll miss her and her inspiring leadership.
The Board thanked Riley her for six years of tireless hours, dedicated service, and visionary leadership which has resulted in many significant accomplishments, including: Resetting, rebuilding and rebranding the ACLU of MS such that our capacity for impact increased exponentially and growing membership from roughly 700 to almost three thousand, among other things.
The release also stated that as a lead lobbyists and policy strategist, Riley has drafted and proposed legislation and ensured that legislation and policy are implemented so that the rights and freedoms of Mississippians are protected.
Collins released the following statement regarding her departure:
Over the next few months, the ACLU will be conducting a search to find a new executive director. The job announcement will be shared soon.
Joshua Tom will assume the position of Interim Executive Director and Tabuthia Bell has been named the Interim Assistant Director.
