Water conditions in the Mississippi Sound won’t stop the Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s a Gulf Coast Fourth of July tradition, and preparations are underway for next week’s Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo. Despite water conditions in the Mississippi Sound, organizers are ready to continue the 72-year-old tradition.
If all goes as planned for weighmaster Donnie Armes, Jones Park will be bustling with activity next week. After rain kept the crowds down last year, Armes is working extra hard to make sure the Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is a success.
“This year is real critical because we ended up down last year,” Armes said. “If it wouldn’t have been for the sun coming out the last two days, we probably wouldn’t have had a rodeo this year.”
Even with concerns created by the opening of the Bonnet Carré Spillway, Armes said interest is growing.
“Everybody is ready to fish,” he said.
With the algae bloom threatening some areas off the Coast, Armes said precautions are going to be taken during the rodeo to see if there’s problems with the fish being brought in.
“We’ve already contacted the DMR. Their biologists are going to come down and take samples, if need be,” Armes said. “MDEQ is also going to be here taking samples and making sure everything is running on the up and up.”
Most of the fishermen taking part in the Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo know where to find the big fish, and Armes is confident they’re prepared to move as far off shore as necessary.
“A lot of people we’re getting are going to be coming from the east,” Armes said. “Last week, I fished at Petit Bois in 15 feet of water, and I could see the bottom. There was fish everywhere, so you may have to go a little farther east to find the prettier water.”
Armes knows others who have to stay close to the shore may have a harder time finding a catch.
“It may hurt a little on the kids day because they’ll have to find a couple of different spots to fish,” he explained.
Whatever comes up, the Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo will go on, and Armes is expecting an even bigger event this year and said significantly more vendors have already signed up.
“It’s been 72 consecutive years. Katrina didn’t shut us down. We found a different place. The oil spill didn’t shut us down. We still had a rodeo that year,” Armes said.
The Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo gets started Thursday, July 4 and continues with events including amusement rides and music through Sunday, July 7.
For more information on the Deep Sea Rodeo, visit here.
