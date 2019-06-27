Singing River Health System debuts new Baby Café in Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula’s Singing River Health System Thursday debuted a Baby Café. It’s a special room in the Women’s and Children’s wing where breastfeeding moms and families can come for encouragement and information. It’s also a place to talk with a professional and to get support.
This is a first for the hospital, and it took about six months to get the program up and running.
Hospital staff said the Baby Café is essential for new moms.
“It’s real important, especially in our area trying to improve our breastfeeding rates. In Mississippi, the breastfeeding rates are really low compared to the national average. We really want to try to boost that up, and by giving a place for moms to come for support, that really is important,” said registered nurse Susan Carbajal.
It’s funded through a grant by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Baby Café USA is a nationwide effort to help breastfeeding moms. There are 15 in Mississippi, and two on the Gulf Coast. Biloxi’s Singing River Health System also has a Baby Café.
The Pascagoula location is open every Thursday: the first and third Thursday of the month from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and the second and fourth Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Click here for more information on breastfeeding from the Mississippi Department of Public Health.
