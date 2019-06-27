Pregnant woman shot, charged with manslaughter in death of fetus

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove, Ala. woman is facing manslaughter charges after the fetus she was carrying died in a shooting.
Marshae Jones was five months pregnant when she got into a fight with another woman.
Police officers say the woman shot Jones in self-defense and authorities say Jones should have kept her fetus from harm.
Jones was recently indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury. She was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Jefferson County Jail. She bonded out of jail Thursday afternoon.
The woman who shot Jones was not charged in the shooting.
