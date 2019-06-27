Plenty of heat today, maybe wet this evening

It’s a little muggier for our Thursday. High pressure did an excellent job of preventing any rain yesterday. And it could do that again today. One difference is that there’s an upper disturbance that could slightly weaken the high pressure and make rain a little easier to come by later today. For your Thursday, expect partly cloudy skies with hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms mainly during the evening hours. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain will be the main concern should any stronger thunderstorms develop. Many areas will see no rain at all today. And even those that see rain this evening will have many rain-free hours today this morning and early this afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s. But the heat index could reach around 104 today. That’s a hotter feel than yesterday. And that hotter feel is thanks to our muggier air today. Scattered thunderstorms are expected each day during the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Although organized severe damaging weather is not expected, a few storms could become strong.