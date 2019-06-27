One dead after shooting in Wiggins, police investigating

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Wiggins Police Chief Matt Barnett confirmed police are currently investigating a murder. According to Chief Barnett, a male victim was found shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex on McGregor Street around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday.
The victim was taken to Stone County Hospital and then airlifted to another facility, where he was pronounced dead. It is unclear at this time which facility he was taken to.
Barnett said currently there doesn’t appear to be a motive for the shooting.
Police said two persons of interest are being questioned this evening, but no one has been charged at this time.
The name of the victim has not yet been released. We will continue to update this story as new details become available.
