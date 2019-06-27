Moss Point talks business at Jackson County Chamber of Commerce breakfast

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Moss Point city employees talked business Thursday morning at a “Breakfast with the Mayor” event hosted by the Moss Point council of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
“Any type of business development things,” said Vice President of the Moss Point area council Jeremy Boulware of the event. “This is a breakfast for the mayor, so usually we allow him time to sit down and tell us about events the city has going on, things the city is working on from an infrastructure standpoint, from a business development standpoint. Just highlight improvements the city is making.”
Mayor Mario King couldn’t attend the breakfast. Three city employees spoke on his behalf. Chief Human Resources Officer Teneshia Batiste, Director of Finance Administration Linda Green and City Clerk Tricia Thigpen were in attendance.
PREPARED FOOD TAX REFERENDUM
The city does plan to revisit the two percent prepared food tax referendum in December of this year. The majority of residents voted against it in May, and at that time, King said he would like to hold another election. The tax is on prepared foods only, and 95% of the money collected would go to recreation. The other five percent would be put in the tourism fund.
In May, 52% of voters voted against it and 48% voted in favor of the tax. The city needs at least 60% of votes in favor of the tax for it to pass.
CITY BUDGET
Moss Point has also officially established a finance department. That happened about three weeks ago, per audit requirements. Green said the city’s current budget is $17 million. The department is currently working on the budget for the next fiscal year and will soon ask for city and resident input.
BEEFING UP PHONE LINES INTO CITY HALL
Batiste said the city is also looking into adding additional phone lines to allow for more calls into City Hall. She said the majority of those calls come into the Utilities Department.
The Pascagoula River Audubon Center served as the backdrop for the event.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.