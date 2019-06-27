Jackson County officials install security cameras at four spots to deter crime

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County officials installed new security cameras at three public spots this week. Those are in addition to the cameras placed at Lake Mars in December 2018.
Officials said it’s a way to deter crime, and residents said they’re glad to see them.
“I think it’s a good idea,” said Melissa Douglas.
The other locations where cameras were installed this month are Webb’s Landing and St. Andrews Park. Many residents we spoke with had no idea the county had even beefed up security but said it’s a great investment.
“I think they’re a great idea," said Ocean Springs resident Karen Landry. "With things that are changing in our neighborhood and things that are going on nowadays, I think it’s wonderful to have just in case something were to happen.”
Officials are hoping the cameras not only deter criminals but also help get rid of drug activity. They said it also provides security for parked vehicles.
“You know that other people that are coming know that the cameras are here, and maybe it will deter someone from messing with our children," Landry said.
The county spent about $20,000 to have eight cameras installed. That includes cloud storage for all the footage, which is held for up to 90 days. It’ll cost the county $918 per camera per year for that storage. That’s just under $7,344, paid for with budget funds from District 5.
Residents said it’s money well spent.
“Absolutely. Definitely a great choice," Landry said.
Officials said calls to the four locations by law enforcement has been cut down since the cameras were installed.
