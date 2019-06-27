Inaugural financial literacy luncheon held in Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a full house at Pelican Landing Thursday as members of the community learned about giving back.
“The senior center from Jackson County Civic Action Committee showed up with two buses, so we’re really glad to see them here especially since they are the ones who are thinking about leaving a legacy to their families,” said Tammie Cooper with Thrivent Financial.
The City of Moss Point partnered with Thrivent Financial to host a financial literacy luncheon. On tap for the event was how to use your time, talents and treasures to give back. Cooper shared a story of a community stepping up to help a widowed mother and how she was able to get back on her feet and in turn, donate back to those who helped her.
This was the first event of its kind with the city and Thrivent Financial, but they said it won’t be the last. Check for more luncheons like this one on the city’s website.
