2019 Generator Giveaway Official Promotion Rules

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties: In Mississippi: Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, Stone, Pearl River, George, Greene, Perry, Forrest, Lamar, Marion and Jeff Davis Counties and the viewing areas of WLOX television station. All winners must be at least 18 years of age. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Gray Television, WLOX, LLC and Ray Brandt Chevrolet of South Mississippi and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per person, per location will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified. Winners cannot have won any contest on WLOX-TV or WLOX.com in the last 30 days, and they also cannot win more than one of the prizes in this drawing.