Despite conditions in Mississippi Sound, Wolf River clear of algae

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - While the Mississippi Sound is taking a beating from the algae bloom created by the Bonnet Carré Spillway opening, inland waterways appear to be safe. While the fresh water intrusion has impacted saltwater and forced warning signs and flags to be posted on several beach locations, a check of the Wolf River revealed cleaner conditions. There is no evidence of algae in the Wolf River in north Harrison County. There is still concern, however.
“We have had a lot of people ask us questions about it. They want to know if it’s safe to swim in the water,” said Alan Sage, manager of Wolf River Canoe & Kayak. He took a group of three canoeists up on the river for a short river adventure.
Members of the group did pay attention to the algae bloom situation before deciding to follow through on their booking of the trip. Once they arrived, they liked what they saw.
“Looks pretty good out here right now. Looking at the river, there is no blue or green tint to it,” said tourist David Cueves.
While the beach and some rivers, bays and bayous are susceptible to the natural disaster, the nature and location of the Wolf River is unique.
“This far up the river I’m not too concerned because the fresh water flows down river. It’s artesian-fed and rain run off. No tributaries come into it that could possibly taint the river like that,” Sage said.
These guys know the Gulf Coast and have canoed the Wolf River a number of times. Their experience tells them fresh water intrusion is more likely to impact particular environment.
“It’s have a bad impact on the saltwater habitat,” tourist David Graham said.
Businesses like Wolf River Canoe & Kayak are worried. If the story of the algae bloom gets more national attention, if more areas of the beach are closed, it could affect interest from tourists to come to South Mississippi.
“It’s pretty detrimental because it’ll keep people from coming down here, in the river, on the beach and what not,” Sage said.
Sage said while some people have called and asked about conditions, nobody has canceled a tour yet.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.