Despite conditions in Mississippi Sound, Wolf River clear of algae

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - While the Mississippi Sound is taking a beating from the algae bloom created by the Bonnet Carré Spillway opening, inland waterways appear to be safe. While the fresh water intrusion has impacted saltwater and forced warning signs and flags to be posted on several beach locations, a check of the Wolf River revealed cleaner conditions. There is no evidence of algae in the Wolf River in north Harrison County. There is still concern, however.