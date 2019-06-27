Coast leaders say broadband, 5G internet still needs support

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) -Discussion on the future of fiber optics and possibly 5G internet in South Mississippi was on Thursday’s Gulf Coast Business Council agenda.
In 2015, the Gulf Coast Broadband Initiative began digging in to lay a foundation for faster internet speeds in South Mississippi. To get there, they first had to get other cities to log onto the idea.
“We have 10 of the 12 cities along the Coast and two of the three counties to work together on a collaboration to facilitate the quicker and more affordable delivery of broadband speeds across the Gulf Coast,” said Cliff Kirkland, Gulf Coast Broadband Initiative representative. “We’re happy we’re working together, but now we have to get past that and actually accomplish things.”
Things like 5G capability on the Coast are what they want to accomplish.
Gulf Coast business leaders would love that extreme speed to be at their fingertips, but right now, they said until that fiber’s in the ground, those cell towers are pinging. If everyone is on the same link, it’ll be more of a slow roll on the high-speed concept.
"Mississippi is the 42nd most connected state in the country. That’s poor, and it’s very costly to get it right now, and there are only a few places where you can get it,” Kirkland added.
Right now, states with the best broadband connectivity rates are New Jersey and Connecticut.
"We know the demand is increasing, so we want to make sure the supply is increasing to keep up with the demand, and that’s really the big challenge right now is making sure that we have the infrastructure in place to provide the next generation of high speed connectivity to our population across the Coast,” said Ashley Edwards with Gulf Coast Business Council.
