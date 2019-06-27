Birdies for Charity brings almost $500,000 to Coast organizations

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The best part about the Rapiscan Systems Classic is the money that goes to nonprofit organizations across South Mississippi.
The PGA Champions Tour event gives the opportunity for any South Mississippi nonprofit agency to make money through their Birdies for Charity event.
“At the end of the day, the charity is why the PGA is what it is, an organization that gives more back to charity than any other league here,” said tournament director Stephen Schoettmer.
Today almost $500,000 were handed out to a dozen agencies that participated in last year’s event. The top fundraiser was the Humane Society of South Mississippi, raising a cool $166,000. That includes a seven percent match from the tournament at an additional match from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
President of the foundation Rodger Wilder said the impact is two-fold.
“It’s both bringing money in from outside of our community, but it is also helping us generate money in our community to do good works,” he said.
Schoettmer wants to see more organizations take advantage of the program that will kick off for the 2020 tournament in September.
“We want to grow this exponentially,” he said. “It’s a year-round process; they have about seven months to solicit funds."
Any 501(c)(3) charity in the lower six counties can participate in the program. They will get a minimum five percent match from the tournament, plus an additional match from the Gulf Coast Community Foundation. This year the foundation contributed $30,000.
