West Marine recalls folding chairs due to possible injuries

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -West Marine, the boating and outdoor specialty retail store, is recalling its folding deck chairs due to the possibility of falling and injury hazards.
The recall involves West Marine Deck chairs and Comfort Plus Deck Crew chairs. The folding deck chair has metal legs, light-colored wood armrests and blue back-pack style straps. “West Marine” is printed on the side of the wood armrest. The corners of each leg have white plastic feet. The seat and back are covered in light blue and navy blue nylon fabric.
The back can be adjusted to various angles. Model/SKU numbers “18766972” and “19268135” are printed on a coated paper tag attached to the chair frame.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chairs and contact the firm for a free repair parts kit.
Contact West Marine at 877-579-1550 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or email at WMARPARTS@westfieldoutdoors.com.
Consumes can also go to the stores website, www.westmarine.com, and click product recalls, then click West Marine Deck Chair for more information.
No injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.