Tortoise gets second chance at life thanks to Coast veterinarian installing prosthetic limb

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - After a lucky chain of events, Spike the tortoise went from struggling to stay alive to getting a second chance at life all thanks to a Coast veterinarian.
"I like to consider myself the Captain Kirk of veterinary medicine to go someplace no man has gone before," said Dr. James Askew.
In this case, Dr. Askew going no place man had gone before meant creating prosthetic legs for Spike the tortoise.
“He’s been in pain for a long, long time,” Askew said.
Askew believes Spike was living without his front two legs for at least six months before being found and brought to him couple of weeks ago.
“What some of the carnivorous [animals] in this area like to do is when a turtle brings its legs out, they’ll snatch that leg and give it a quick yank,” Askew said. “They get free food while the tortoise is laying near bleeding to death.”
But that wasn’t the end for this tortoise. Last week with the help of Animal Care Hospital in Long Beach, Askew performed a four-hour surgery to help Spike move freely again.
Now, Spike has multiple feet to choose from. Different foot attachments are configured for whatever terrain Spike might encounter.
“One is built so if he uses it, it will go down and walk underneath him. Another one is built flat, so he can have something to stand on,” the veterinarian explained.
While Spike needs to get stronger to actually use the attachments to walk with, he’s already making progress.
“He’s pretty much figured out his bearings already. Before it was really jerky with one movement at a time. Now, he pretty much pushes his foot and skates. He’s been a great adaptable creature,” Askew explained.
Typically, when turtles lose limbs, wheels would be attached to them to help movement. Following this procedure, Askew is hopeful Spike won’t be the last turtle to receive prosthetics.
“If we turn him into the model that I’d like him to be, then turtles forever will be benefiting from the technology that went into this guy,” he said.
Spike will need a close eye kept on him for a while, but if all goes well Askew is optimistic he has a long life ahead.
“With the right care and the right environment this guy can live another 20 years,” Askew acclaimed.
Dr. Askew said Spike will probably live with him and his girlfriend for a while. He’s also looking for suggestions for different foot designs that can be used.
