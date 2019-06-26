Students create artwork while learning about the environment

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - About 15 children from east Jackson County, ranging from 10 to 15 years old, attended a special artistic outreach event held at the Walter Anderson Museum of Art Wednesday.
The children built art from scraps they found at various places. They even collected scraps from as far as Horn Island.
“Well, this is a way for us to keep Walter Anderson’s legacy and work relevant in contemporary times and to explore the modern landscape because that’s what we’re doing," explained museum director Julian Rankin.
World-renowned artist Lonnie Holley was in charge of the event, and for him, this is a special calling.
“It’s just an opportunity to see young students express from their brains possibilities of first involvement with material,”he said.
Meanwhile, the kids, under the shade of live oaks, built their heart’s desire while using all things in their imaginations, but they were having a lot of fun while expressing themselves.
“I’m learning how to build sculptures and picking things up like trash off the side of the road and making it into something. It’s really fun doing something you never did before,” explained participant Levori Williams.
This is the first year the Walter Anderson Museum of Art has done this outreach. Officials said they plan on doing it for many more years to come.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.