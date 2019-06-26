Ocean Springs pharmacy named in federal indictment

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An employee at Lovelace Drugs confirmed to WLOX News the pharmacy named in a federal indictment is Gardens Pharmacy, which is now doing business as Lovelace Drugs.
That employee stressed no one working at Lovelace has been indicted or even questioned by the FBI.
In addition, the Lovelace employee said the business cut ties with the doctors and others named in the indictment almost five years ago.
Last month, FBI agents searched the drug store. At the time, officers wouldn’t say what they were looking for, and would only confirm that they were executing a search warrant. During the search, agents seized boxes of material, which the employee said contained prescription records.
This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to follow this story as new details emerge.
