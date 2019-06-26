Ocean Springs pharmacy named in federal indictment

Ocean Springs pharmacy named in federal indictment
Around 25 agents helped execute the federal search warrant at Lovelace Drug's last month. (Photo source: WLOX) (Source: Photo WLOX)
By Annie Johnson | June 25, 2019 at 7:43 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 7:44 PM

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An employee at Lovelace Drugs confirmed to WLOX News the pharmacy named in a federal indictment is Gardens Pharmacy, which is now doing business as Lovelace Drugs.

That employee stressed no one working at Lovelace has been indicted or even questioned by the FBI.

In addition, the Lovelace employee said the business cut ties with the doctors and others named in the indictment almost five years ago.

Federal agents executed a search warrant at Lovelace Drugs in downtown Ocean Springs Thursday morning.
Federal agents executed a search warrant at Lovelace Drugs in downtown Ocean Springs Thursday morning. (Source: Photo WLOX)

Last month, FBI agents searched the drug store. At the time, officers wouldn’t say what they were looking for, and would only confirm that they were executing a search warrant. During the search, agents seized boxes of material, which the employee said contained prescription records.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to follow this story as new details emerge.

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.